Sheriff says man held at problem-plagued jail in Atlanta was stabbed to death by another detainee
ATLANTA (AP) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said Atlanta police are investigating after a man being held at the problem-plagued county jail was stabbed to death by another detainee. The sheriff’s office says 37-year-old Leonard Fortner was stabbed multiple times by 36-year-old Edward Cherry just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Fortner was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:39 p.m. The stabbing happened in the day room of the housing zone where both men lived, the sheriff’s office said. The Fulton County medical examiner’s office will do an autopsy.