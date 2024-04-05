Small plane clips 2 vehicles as it lands on North Carolina highway, but no injuries are reported

MONCURE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane experiencing engine problems struck two vehicles as it landed on a highway near a North Carolina airport, but no injuries were reported. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Lancair 360 with only the pilot on board landed on a highway near Raleigh Executive Jetport at Sanford-Lee County Airport in Sanford on Thursday afternoon after experiencing engine problems. The FAA will investigate. Moncure Fire Department Chief Robert Shi says the plane struck two SUVs as it landed on U.S. Route 1, but only one sustained minor damage and no injuries were reported. He says the plane’s landing gear was not deployed, so it landed on its belly.

