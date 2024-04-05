UN human rights body calls for halt to weapons shipments to Israel as concerns about Gaza war mount

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body called on countries to stop selling or shipping weapons to Israel in a resolution passed Friday that aims to help prevent rights violations against Palestinians amid Israel’s blistering military campaign in Gaza. The sweeping but non-binding measure at the Human Rights Council takes aim at an array of Israeli actions such as impeding access to water and blocking shipments of humanitarian aid into Palestinian areas. It also calls on U.N.-backed independent investigators to report on shipments of weapons, munitions and “dual use” items that could be used by Israel against Palestinians.

