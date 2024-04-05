What we know about the Baltimore bridge collapse as a third body is found and Biden visits
BALTIMORE (AP) — A third body has been found at the site of last week’s bridge collapse in Baltimore. Meanwhile, a tentative timeline has been released for how soon authorities believe they can reopen crucial commercial shipping channels. Engineers expect to restore navigation in and out of the Port of Baltimore by the end of April. A permanent navigation channel could be open by the end of May. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden visited the city on Friday and got a firsthand look at cleanup efforts. He also met with families of the construction workers who were on the bridge when it collapsed. Six of them died in the tragedy.