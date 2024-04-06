A hiker is in critical condition and being transported via helicopter off a Palm Desert trail
A hiker has suffered a medical emergency while on the Homestead Hiking Trail in Palm Desert.
According to first responders, the victim is approximately 1/4 mile up the trail. Firefighters have gained access to the trail to assess the patient.
Unfortunately, the patient's condition is critical, and they are being transported off the trail by helicopter. The helicopter will take them to a location where an ambulance can transport them to a local hospital.