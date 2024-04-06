Desert Hot Springs community leaders rally around 6th grade student battling brain tumor

The City of Desert Hot Springs is showing their support to a brave sixth grade student battling a brain tumor.

Eleven-year-old Frankie Dorame was named Police Chief of Desert Hot Springs' Police Department for a day.

Dorame has undergone twelve rounds of chemotherapy since he was diagnosed with the tumor back in November of last year.

His first order as police chief was asking members of the department to shave their heads in an act of solidarity.

Community members including Deputy Chief Shaw and Mayor Pro Tem Jan Pye stepped up to the challenge and showed their support.