Eclipse weather forecast: clear skies in the Northeast, clouds in Texas

Clouds are likely to spoil the view in Texas and other places along the path of the total solar eclipse. Meteorologists are fine-tuning their forecasts ahead of Monday’s eclipse and it doesn’t look good for Texas. There could be a clear patch from northern Arkansas to central Indiana, but there’s a lot of uncertainty there. The U.S. Northeast has the best chance of clear skies. Storm fronts could bring clouds to many locations besides Texas, including, including parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York. Eclipse watchers who get clouded or rained out can still watch the spectacle online via broadcasts from The Associated Press, NASA and others.

By STEPHANIE NANO and MARY CONLON Associated Press

