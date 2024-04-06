Pro-Western diplomat faces an ally of populist premier in a race for Slovakia’s presidency

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Voters in Slovakia are heading to the ballot stations to elect a successor to Zuzana Čaputová, the country’s first female president and a staunch backer of neighboring Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s full-scale invasion, who isn’t seeking a second term. Former Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok won the first round of voting two weeks ago after receiving 42.5% of the votes. The pro-Western career diplomat faces Peper Pellegrini, who finished second with 37%, for the largely ceremonial post. Pellegrini is a close ally of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico known for his pro-Russian policies. The two advanced to Saturday’s runoff after none of the nine male candidates won an outright majority. Polls will close at 2000 GMT.

