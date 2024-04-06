Though Rwanda has come a long way since the 1994 genocide, scars of the past still haunt the nation

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda is preparing to mark the 30th anniversary of the genocide against its minority Tutsi as new mass graves are still being discovered across the country in a grim reminder of the scale of the killings. Delegations from around the world will gather on Sunday in the capital of Kigali for somber commemorations of the 1994 massacres. High-profile visitors are expected to include former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Israeli President Isaac Herzog. French President Emmanuel Macron said in a pre-recorded message that France and its allies could have stopped the genocide but lacked the will to do so. Rwanda today is a changed country but scars from the past and memories of the genocide still haunt the nation.

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA and IGNATIUS SSUUNA Associated Press

