Trump’s campaign said it raised $50.5 million at a high-dollar Florida fundraiser

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign said it raised $50.5 million on Saturday when major donors gather for his biggest fundraiser yet. The reported haul from the event at the Palm Beach, Florida, home of billionaire investor John Paulson tops the single-event fundraising record recently set by Democratic President Joe Biden, who reported raising $26 million at a gathering with former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Trump and the Republican Party have struggled to catch up to Biden and the Democrats on the fundraising front. Biden and the Democrats say they took in more than $90 million last month and had $192 million-plus on hand.

