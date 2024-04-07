CMT Awards return Sunday night with host Kelsea Ballerini and a tribute to the late Toby Keith

The CMT Music Awards are set to return live from Austin, Texas, with host Kelsea Ballerini. This year’s awards show on Sunday night will feature a tribute to the late Toby Keith performed by Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson and Sammy Hagar and backed by Keith’s longtime band. Other scheduled performers include Bailey Zimmerman, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Dasha, Jason Aldean and Megan Moroney. Trisha Yearwood will receive the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award. The fan-voted show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.

