Complete list of winners from the 2024 CMT Music Awards

The 2024 CMT Music Awards took place on Sunday night at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Here’s a complete list of winners: Jelly Roll won video of the year for “Need A Favor.” Lainey Wilson won female video of the year for “Watermelon Moonshine”; Jelly Roll took home male video of the year for “Need A Favor.” Collaborative video of the year went to Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton for “We Don’t Fight Anymore.” Dan + Shay’s “Save Me the Trouble” earned them group/duo video of the year. Trisha Yearwood was honored with the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award.

