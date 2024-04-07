Division I scoring leader Caitlin Clark of Iowa finishes historic career with 3,951 career points

NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader Caitlin Clark finished her college career with 3,951 points and in sixth place on college basketball’s all-division, all-time scoring list. The Iowa star scored 30 points against South Carolina in the women’s NCAA Tournament championship game. Clark passed the late Pete Maravich of LSU (3,667) on March 3 to become the career D-I scoring leader among men or women.

By The Associated Press

