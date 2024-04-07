Eclipse weather forecast: Clouds could spoil view along much of the path

Clouds may spoil the view for many eclipse watchers. Clouds are forecast for much of the eclipse route through the U.S. with some possible patches of clear skies. The best bet for seeing the eclipse is still northern New England through to Canada. Texas is likely to have the heaviest cloud cover and severe weather is forecast for around eclipse time in some parts. Eclipse watchers who get clouded or rained out can still watch the spectacle online via broadcasts from The Associated Press, NASA and others.

