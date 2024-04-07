Ecuador and Mexico were feuding over election and asylum before embassy break-in

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A spat between Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador spiraled into a full-blown diplomatic crisis when Ecuadorian police raided Mexico’s embassy Friday night. It’s an extremely rare show of force that international law experts, presidents and diplomats have deemed a violation of long-established international accords. With Noboa’s authorization, police broke into the embassy to arrest Ecuador’s former Vice President Jorge Glas, a convicted fugitive who had been living there since December. In the months before officers stormed the diplomatic facility, relations between the countries became strained and then reached a boiling point.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.