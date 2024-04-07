Latter-day Saints leader addresses congregants without a word on racial or LGBTQ+ issues

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The oldest-ever president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has so far created a mixed legacy. Some churchgoers say he has made the church’s global membership feel more included while leaving LGBTQ+ members feeling unsupported. Russell M. Nelson is nearing his 100th birthday and delivered pre-recorded closing remarks Sunday at the twice-annual Salt Lake City conference of the faith known widely as the Mormon church. Religious scholars say his tenure has been anything but stagnant. Nelson is best known for leading the church through the COVID-19 pandemic and urging people to stop referring to Latter-day Saints by the widely known nickname “Mormons.”

