Man charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangerment in 3-year-old boy’s shooting death

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — An eastern Pennsylvania man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the death of a 3-year-old boy who authorities say shot himself with a handgun left unattended last month. Twenty-eight-year-old Jose Hilario Abreu of Allentown was arraigned Friday in the March 28 death of Elijah Abreu Borgen. Prosecutors accuse Abreu of leaving the semi-automatic handgun unattended and fully loaded with a live cartridge in the chamber while the victim and a 2-year-old child were present. Abreu was taken to Lehigh County jail pending arraignment Friday; the public defender’s office could not be reached for comment over the weekend.

