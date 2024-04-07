Toyota will oversee model certification at subsidiary Daihatsu after safety testing scandal

TOKYO (AP) — The new president of Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu says its parent company will oversee model certification to regain trust after a safety testing scandal. Masahiro Inoue said Toyota will take a leadership role in various areas, including product development and procurement. Inoue’s predecessor at Daihatsu resigned after the allegations of widespread cheating on safety testing surfaced last year. A third-party review found violations, such as testing just one side of a car instead of both, had persisted for decades. Production at the small-car maker was halted by a government order until proper tests can be done and a system set up to prevent a recurrence. Only some production has since resumed.

