Ways you can stay safe on these hiking trails this season

It's a beautiful day outside, and many people are exploring some desert hiking trails.

However, on Saturday, News Channel 3 reported that a hiker needed emergency assistance at the Homestead trail in Palm Desert. The hiker was airlifted and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Cal Fire's latest update was that the hiker was in critical condition.

In light of this incident, I went to the trails to see how people prepared for their journey in the valley. According to hikers who spoke to News Channel 3, checking your health before hiking is crucial. Make sure to drink plenty of water beforehand and bring water with you. Wear the appropriate shoes with tread and avoid thin runners. Hikers also shared their past mistakes and what to watch out for. "The last time I came to this hike, I arrived in the middle of the day, around 12 or 1 o'clock. It was around 117°F. I brought barely any water," says a valley hiker, Araseli Velez. Another hiker advises watching out for rattlesnakes and being aware of your surroundings. "Just be responsible," says Mike Theissen, who is visiting from St. Paul, Minnesota.

The weather was beautiful Sunday, but our first alert weather team expects 90s next week. The summer months are just around the corner!

