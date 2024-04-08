3 dead, including shooter, after shooting inside Las Vegas law office, police say

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A shooting Monday inside a law office in the affluent Summerlin neighborhood of Las Vegas left three people dead, including the shooter, police said.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a news conference that investigators believe the shooter killed himself.

“I want to make sure our community understands there is no further threat,” he said.

McMahill said the victims were a man and a woman. The names of the dead have not been released.

According to McMahill, the shooting was reported just after 10 a.m. at a law office on the fifth floor of a mid-rise office building in the masterplanned community. He did not say if the shooter knew the victims or whether the victims were employees of the law office.

The sheriff said police officers were still working to clear the building and evacuate the people sheltered inside, while investigators were searching the shooter’s vehicle in the office building’s parking garage.

Summerlin spans roughly 13 miles (21 kilometers) along the city’s western edge, about 30 minutes west of the Las Vegas Strip.