Brazil Supreme Court strikes down military intervention thesis in symbolic vote for democracy

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Supreme Court has voted unanimously that the armed forces have no constitutional power to intervene in disputes between government branches, marking a largely symbolic decision aimed at bolstering democracy after years of increasing threat of military intervention. The court’s unanimous decision came in response to an argument that right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies deployed in recent years. They have claimed that Brazil’s Constitution affords the military so-called “moderating power” between the executive, legislative and judicial branches, and that any of the three powers can request the armed forces take action to restore order. All of the 11 justices — including both justices appointed by Bolsonaro — rejected that thesis.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.