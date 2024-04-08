Louisiana proposes bill similar to Texas’ migrant arrest law

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Republican-controlled Senate has advanced a bill that would empower state and local law enforcement to arrest and jail people who entered the U.S. illegally. The proposed measure resembles embattled legislation in Texas. The measure next heads to the House. In Louisiana, a state that does not share a border with Mexico, the topic of migrant enforcement has been pushed to the forefront of conversations this legislative session under new conservative leadership, which includes Gov. Jeff Landry. The governor has been backed by former President Donald Trump.

