Overcrowded ferry capsizes off Mozambique’s coast, leaving at least 98 dead, media reports say

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Media outlets in Mozambique say that a makeshift ferry overcrowded with residents reportedly fleeing a feared cholera outbreak has capsized off the country’s northern coast, killing at least 98 people including children. The ferry with an estimated 130 people aboard capsized Sunday after it departed the southeastern African nation’s coast for the nearby Island of Mozambique. State-run Radio Mozambique quoted island administrator Silvério Nauaito as saying that at least 11 people were hospitalized. The Noticias newspaper quoted Nauaito as saying most of the dead were recovered Sunday, but an additional seven bodies were found Monday, bringing the death toll from 91 to 98.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.