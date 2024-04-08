Pre-med student stabbed mother on visit home from college, charged with murder, sheriff says

FROSTPROOF, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff says the University of Florida pre-med student charged in the weekend stabbing death of his mother had no history of mental illness or substance abuse. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd disclosed those details at a news conference Monday. Judd says Emmanuel “Manny” Espinoza is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Elvia, at her central Florida home. He says the mother was stabbed more than 70 times when her son paid a visit from college on Saturday. Online court records showed Espinoza declined the services of a public defender but there’s no indication he has hired an attorney.

