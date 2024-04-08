South Korean parliamentary elections: Here’s what people are worried about as they vote this week
By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As South Koreans head to the polls to elect a new 300-member parliament on this week, many are choosing their livelihoods and other domestic concerns as the most important election issues. It’s in a stark contrast from past elections that were overshadowed by security and foreign policy issues like North Korean nuclear threats and U.S. security commitment for South Korea. Experts say about 30-40% of South Korea’s 44 million voters are politically neutral, and that their support will likely determine election results.