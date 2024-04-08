STVR hosts are gearing up for festival season; learn the do’s and don’ts

The valley is preparing for a surge of visitors who will be staying in short-term vacation rentals. It's important for everyone to be ready and ensure that all necessary accommodations are in place, like being a good neighbor, even if it is for a short period of time.

When renting out homes for short vacations in certain areas, hosts must follow the specific guidelines set by the city. Residents living within these areas have protections as well/ Both hosts and residents need to understand and follow these guidelines to ensure everyone has a positive experience.

See below for Vacation Rental Hotlines by city:

Indio

File a STR Complaint

Call our Complaint Hotline: 760-541-4222

Palm Springs

If you need to report an active complaint about a Vacation Rental/Homeshare or event house in your neighborhood, please call:

(760) 322-8383

Call during the event

Please do not call the Police in a nonemergency situation

Provide Vacation Rental property address

Describe the disturbance

Allowing access to your yard will help us witness any violation

Palm Desert

24-Hour Short-Term Rental Hotline & Online Complaint form

Palm Desert residents, visitors, and businesses who wish to report a problem with a short-term rental (STR) are encouraged to call the City’s Code Compliance Division's Short-Term Rental Hotline any time of the day or night.

Call 760-862-6900 or file an online complaint

La Quinta

Cathedral City

The HOTLINE number is (760) 553-1031.

Please call during the disturbance so that we can respond in a timely manner.

Inform us if you would like a call back with a resolution.

Complaints to the Hotline remain anonymous. It is recommended to leave your name and contact number if the STVR Officer has any questions or if you would like the STVR Officer to enter your property to witness the disturbance.

Please do not call the Police in a non-emergency situation.

IMPORTANT: This hotline number is intended for STVR-related calls only. If the complaint does not involve a STVR, please call the Police non-emergency line at (760) 770-0303.

Rancho Mirage

Starting from July 1, 2022, it is illegal to engage in any short-term rental activity in Rancho Mirage. As per the Rancho Mirage Municipal Code Section 17.30.270(B), short-term rentals are prohibited in all zones of the city. The term "operation of a short-term rental" includes advertising, offering for rent, or agreeing to rent a short-term rental, regardless of whether a person actually occupies the property.