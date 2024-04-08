Sweden expels a Chinese journalist, calling her a threat to national security, report says
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden has expelled a Chinese journalist, saying the reporter was a threat to national security. Swedish broadcaster SVT reported Monday that a 57-year-old woman was arrested by the Swedish security service in October and expelled by the government in Stockholm last week. She held a residence permit and was married to a Swedish man, with whom she has children, according to the broadcaster. Relations between Stockholm and Beijing have been tense for years. In 2020, a court in eastern China sentenced Chinese-born Swedish national Gui Minhai to 10 years in prison for selling books that were critical of the ruling Communist Party. China has rebuked Sweden’s demands for his release.