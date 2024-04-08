The NCAA women’s tourney had everything: Stars, upsets, an undefeated champion. It’s just the start
By WILL GRAVES
AP National Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) — The NCAA women’s basketball tournament is having a moment. Attendance and TV ratings during this year’s version of March Madness spiked thanks in part to the emergence of Iowa star Caitlin Clark. Clark says she expects the growth of interest in women’s college hoops to continue even after she moves on to the WNBA. The NCAA is optimistic the women’s tournament can start to cash in on some of its newfound notoriety. NCAA president Charlie Baker says the organization is exploring providing a financial benefit to the 68-teams that make the field.