Trump’s abortion statement angers conservatives and gives the Biden campaign a new target

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump still says he’s proud that the Supreme Court justices he nominated overturned Roe v. Wade. Yet he spent much of the last year avoiding tough questions about abortion, including whether he would support a national abortion ban should he return to the White House. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee tried to put the issue to rest on Monday. In a video statement, Trump did not call for a national abortion ban. Instead, he said each state should decide its own abortion law. Just six months before Election Day, the politics are complicated. Religious conservatives said they were disappointed by Trump’s position. Progressives said he’s lying. And there’s every indication that abortion will remain a defining issue in the 2024 election no matter what Trump does or says.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.