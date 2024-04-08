Uproar in Malaysia over shoes bearing logo resembling Arabic word for God. Company head apologizes
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian shoe company has apologized and stopped selling some of its footwear after some Muslims said the logo resembled the Arabic writing for the word God. Vern’s Holdings said the logo stamped on the soles depicted the silhouette of a stiletto heel with an ankle spiral wrap. It acknowledged that shortcomings in the design may have led to the logo being misinterpreted and that it had no intention of insulting any religion. Police confiscated over 1,100 pairs of Vern’s shoes for investigation and religious authorities summoned the company’s founder.