All passengers rescued after floodwaters swept a bus off a bridge in northern Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Fifty-one passengers were safely rescued after a bus they were traveling in was swept away by floodwaters on a river bridge in northern Kenya. The bus is still stuck in the river some 30 meters (yards) away from the bridge, although the waters are continuing to subside, the Tana River county commander told The Associated Press. Police say some of the passengers managed to escape just before the bus was submerged early Tuesday, while others climbed onto the roof. The incident happened just hours after Kenya’s roads agency announced the closure of another section of the same road that was flooded after the Tana River swelled due to continuing heavy rains.

