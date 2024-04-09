At least 3 dead and 4 missing in an explosion at a hydroelectric plant in Italy

MILAN (AP) — Italian officials say an explosion at a hydroelectric plant has killed at least three people and another four are missing. Five were being treated at hospitals for serious injuries including burns. The explosion occurred Tuesday at the Suviana Dam in mountains south of Bologna. Firefighter commander Francesco Notaro told SKY TG24 that an explosion underground collapsed part of the structure, and flooded the 9th underground level. But Enel Green Power said there was no damage to the dam.

