Blinken and Cameron urge Congress to approve aid for Ukraine, calling it critical for world security

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron are urging Congress to approve new military aid for Ukraine, saying the stalled funding is critical for U.S., European and world security. Speaking after meeting at the State Department on Tuesday, Blinken repeated long-standing appeals for lawmakers to unblock the assistance while Cameron said he would make the same case in meetings on Capitol Hill. Cameron met on Monday with former President Donald Trump, who has been skeptical of Ukraine aid, in Florida and said the assistance is “vital for American and European security.” Cameron defended his meeting with Trump as a standard encounter with an opposition figure and said it covered a number of pressing global issues but did not elaborate.

By MATTHEW LEE and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.