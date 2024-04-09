Champions League matches will go ahead despite Islamic State terror threat

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — This week’s Champions League soccer games will go ahead as scheduled despite an Islamic State terror threat. A media outlet linked to the terror group has issued multiple posts calling for attacks at the stadiums hosting quarterfinal matches in Paris, Madrid and London. The governing body of European soccer says it “is aware of alleged terrorist threats” but that matches will go ahead “with appropriate security arrangements in place.” French and Spanish media reports there will be extra security measures at the stadiums. Arsenal hosts Bayern Munich and Real Madrid welcomes Manchester City on Tuesday. Atletico Madrid then hosts Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain hosts Barcelona on Wednesday.

