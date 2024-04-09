Ex-Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg to be sentenced for perjury, faces second stint in jail
By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A former longtime executive in Donald Trump’s real estate empire is set to be sentenced for lying under oath in the ex-president’s New York civil fraud case. Allen Weisselberg is expected to be sentenced Wednesday to five months in jail. He previously pleaded guilty to perjury. It will be the 76-year-old’s second time behind bars. He served 100 days last year for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in company perks. Later, he was a witness in a lawsuit against Trump by New York’s attorney general. Weisselberg admitted lying during his testimony in that lawsuit regarding how much he knew about how Trump’s Manhattan penthouse came to be overvalued on his financial statements.