Explosive device thrown onto porch of Satanic Temple in Massachusetts, no injuries reported

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say someone threw an explosive device onto the porch of The Satanic Temple at a time when no one was inside, and the device and damage it caused were not found until nearly 12 hours later. No injuries were reported. Police said in a news release Monday that state police bomb technicians ensured that the device was no longer a danger. Police dogs swept the location for other devices and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is assisting with the investigation. Police did not provide details on the damage. Police have responded to the temple previously for bomb threats and hate crimes.

