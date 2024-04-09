Former Venezuelan oil minister is arrested in connection with corruption probe, authorities say
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s government says the country’s former oil minister has been arrested on allegations of corruption. The Ministry of Communications released images of Tareck El Aissami being handcuffed. The attorney general says El Aissami will make his first court appearance Tuesday on charges that include treason, money laundering and criminal association. The once-powerful oil minister resigned last year, a few days before senior officials in the government of President Nicolás Maduro and business leaders were arrested as part of an investigation into a corruption scheme involving international oil sales. El Aissami then disappeared from public life.