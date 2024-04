The McCallum Theatre said the new season, which kicks off in October and lasts through May 2025, will include six Broadway shows, Broadway stars, musicians, and dance companies. Watch Peter Daut's interview with artistic director Mitch Gershenfeld, and visit McCallumTheatre.org for tickets.

