Missouri inmate nears execution for 2006 killings of cousin and her husband after appeals denied

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has denied two appeals on behalf of Missouri inmate Brian Dorsey, clearing the way for his scheduled execution Tuesday evening. The court had no comment in rejecting the appeals. Dorsey killed his cousin and her husband inside their Missouri home two days before Christmas in 2006, leaving their 4-year-old daughter alone in the home. He is set to receive a lethal dose of the sedative pentobarbital at 6 p.m. at the state prison in Bonne Terre. Dorsey’s lawyes had unsuccessfully argued their client has been rehabilitated in prison and that his public defenders had a conflict of interest because they were paid a flat fee to represent him at trial.

