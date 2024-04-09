New WIC rules include more money for fruits and veggies. They also expand food choices
By JONEL ALECCIA
AP Health Writer
The federal program that helps pay for groceries for millions of low-income mothers, babies and young kids will emphasize more fruits, vegetables and whole grains. New rules to the WIC program were announced Tuesday. They extend COVID-era cash vouchers for fruits and vegetables. The rules also focus on whole grains, eliminate or reduce juice and lower the quantities of milk. WIC served about 6.6 million people a month in 2023 at a cost of about $7 billion.