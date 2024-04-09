Norfolk Southern agrees to $600M settlement in fiery Ohio derailment. Locals fear it’s not enough
By JOSH FUNK
Associated Press
Norfolk Southern has agreed to pay $600 million in a class-action lawsuit settlement related to a fiery train derailment in February 2023 in Ohio. But residents worry that the money won’t go far enough to cover future health needs that could be tremendous but also won’t amount to much once divided up. The company said Tuesday that the agreement, if approved by the court, will resolve all class action claims within a 20-mile radius of the derailment and, for those residents who choose to participate, personal injury claims within a 10-mile radius of the derailment.