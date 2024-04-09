Norway’s top authority revokes a decision by a city to only take Ukrainian refugees

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A top authority in Norway has revoked a decision by a city council to only take Ukrainian refugees and not others, saying it was contrary to the Norwegian Constitution and the Scandinavian country’s discrimination laws. The office of the Country Governor of Oslo and Viken had asked the right-leaning municipal council in Drammen to explain its February decision arguing that it would be easier to integrate Ukrainians in the society. The governor said the municipal decision “involves direct discrimination based on nationality.” The council had faced wide criticism in Norway after deciding on Feb. 13 to only accept Ukrainian refugees. Up to a third of the population of Drammen are immigrants or have immigrant background.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.