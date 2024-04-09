Olympic rings for the Paris Games will be displayed on the Eiffel Tower

PARIS (AP) — The Paris Games organizers say the Olympics rings will be displayed on the Eiffel Tower this summer. The 95-foot-long and 49-foot-high structure of five rings, made entirely of recycled French steel, will be displayed on the south side of the 135-year-old historic landmark in central Paris, overlooking the Seine River. The hugely popular 1,083-foot monument in central Paris has seen soaring visitor numbers in the lead-up to the Games in the French capital. The tower will feature prominently in the Paris Games and the following Paralympics. The Olympic medals are being embedded with pieces from a hexagonal chunk of iron taken from the monument.

