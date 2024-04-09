Serbia announces a possible purchase of French-made fighter jets that would mark a shift from Russia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian president says his country is close to signing a deal on the purchase of 12 French Rafale multi-purpose fighter jets in what would mark a shift from its traditional arms supplier Russia. President Aleksandar Vucic spoke Tuesday during his two-day visit to Paris and talks with French President Emmanuel Macron as well as French defense officials including Rafale manufacturer Dassault Aviation. Vucic says he had a very good conversation with Macron and that they “reached concrete agreements regarding the purchase of the Rafale fighter jets.” Serbia has been considering the purchase of the new Rafale jets for more than two years since neighboring Balkan rival Croatia purchased 12 used fighter jets of the same type for about 1 billion euros.

