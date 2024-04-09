Simon Harris is installed as Ireland’s new prime minister. He’s the country’s youngest leader

LONDON (AP) — Irish lawmaker Simon Harris has been elected prime minister by a vote in parliament. At 37, he’s the country’s youngest-ever leader. He succeeds Leo Varadkar, who unexpectedly resigned last month. The new leader faces challenges including a strained health service, soaring housing costs and an exodus of lawmakers from his center-right Fine Gael party. Harris has said he plans to keep the coalition government going until March 2025, when an election must be held. Opposition parties say the Irish public deserves an early election.

