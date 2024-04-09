South Korea’s president faces a crucial referendum in parliamentary election
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Koreans are voting for a new parliament in a hotly contested election that’s seen as a referendum on conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol. The vote has raised worries about a deepening domestic divide. Regardless of the results, Yoon will stay in power. But experts say that a failure by Yoon’s governing People Power Party to restore a parliamentary majority could make him an early lame duck. Pre-election surveys indicate liberal opposition parties will likely maintain a dominant position in the National Assembly. But many observers say it’s still too early to determine who will win.