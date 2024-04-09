Steak, cherry blossoms and Paul Simon will be featured at the White House state dinner for Japan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rib eye steak, cherry blossoms and Paul Simon will be features of a White House state dinner for Japan. More than 200 guests are expected at the swanky affair being held Wednesday to honor Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and relations between the United States and Japan. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are hosting Kishida and his wife, Yuko, during the couple’s official visit to the United States this week. Guests will also dine on house-cured salmon and pistachio cake. It will be the fifth state dinner of Biden’s presidency. The White House only hosts state dinners for close U.S. allies.

