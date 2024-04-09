Turkey and Israel announce trade barriers on each other as relations deteriorate over Gaza

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey and Israel have announced trade barriers on each other as relations deteriorate further amid the war in Gaza. Turkey said it is restricting exports of 54 types of products to Israel with immediate effect. Israel responded by saying it is preparing a ban on products from Turkey. Turkey said it was imposing the export restrictions in retaliation for Israel barring its jets from participating in aid operations for Gaza. Relations between Turkey and Israel have been frosty for years, although trade ties have remained strong.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.