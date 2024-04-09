Turkey and Israel engage in trade tit-for-tat as relations deteriorate further

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey and Israel have announced tit-for-tat trade barriers as relations between them further deteriorate amid the war in Gaza. Turkey announced Tuesday that it was restricting exports of 54 types of products to Israel with immediate effect. Israel responded by saying it was preparing a ban on products from Turkey. Relations between Turkey and Israel have been frosty for years, although trade ties between the two countries remained strong. Turkey said it was imposing the export restriction in retaliation for Israel barring its jets from participating in aid operations for Gaza.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.