3 shot and 5 in custody after gunfire disrupts Philadelphia Eid event, police say
By CLAUDIA LAUER
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A joyful celebration of the end of Ramadan devolved into panic Wednesday in Philadelphia after rival groups exchanged gunfire, leaving at least three people injured. Hundreds of parents and children fled the Eid al-Fitr event in the city’s Parkside neighborhood after the 2:30 p.m. shooting. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel says about 30 shots rang out during a gunfight between rival groups. Bethel says that five people are in custody. They include a 15-year-old boy who police say had a gun and was shot in the leg and shoulder. Officials say one man was shot in the stomach and a juvenile victim suffered a wound to the hand.